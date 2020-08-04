Kylie Minogue Reveals “Say Something” Video Release Date

After sharing various pics and teasers, Kylie Minogue has announced the release date of her “Say Something” video. It arrives at 10am GMT (2am in Los Angeles) on August 7. Australia’s greatest pop export also shared a new still, which finds her riding a giant golden horse in a long, sequined dress. The caption? “Time to get GALACTIC!” Of course, Kylie already revealed that the video would have a space theme in an interview with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, telling listeners to expect a “galactic disco.”

Of course, this won’t be the pop icon’s first clip set in space. Her gravity-defying “Put Yourself In My Place” stands out as one of the best visuals of the 1990s. It will be interesting how Kylie navigates promotion at a time when the usual options — TV performances, talk show appearances and live shows — are no longer viable. Maybe an old school rollout (i.e. song, video, remixes etc.) is the way to go. In any case, “Say Something” is a thrilling introduction to DISCO. See the enduring hitmaker’s video announcement here.

Are you excited for the visual? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!