Alanis Morissette Releases Emotional “Ablaze” Video

Alanis Morissette’s 9th album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, dropped on Friday (July 31) and shot straight to number two on iTunes behind Taylor Swift’s all-conquering folklore. That’s not surprising for an artist of her stature, but “Ablaze” crashing into the top 20 was a little unexpected. A love letter to her kids, the album highlight finds Alanis doling out life advice and setting goals as a parent. In fact, the chorus is tweaked after each verse to address each child individually.

“To my boy, all that energy, so wild, love your hues and your blues in equal measure,” she sings on the first chorus. “Your comings and your goings-away, my mission is to keep the light in your eyes ablaze.” What inspired the very emotional song? “Heaven forbid, if I were to pass away, this is what I want to make sure that I shared with my children,” Alanis told Apple Music. Today (August 4), the ’90s icon rolls out a video for “Ablaze,” which is comprised of home movies. It’s a bit of a tear-jerker, so have a tissue handy. Watch below.

