Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Link For “WAP”

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Cardi B has been hinting at new music since the beginning of 2020, sharing random snippets of songs on social media and tweeting cryptic updates. Well, the wait is finally over! The rapper will kick off her sophomore era on Friday (August 7) with a single called “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. From the moment Cardi posted the stunning cover art, the news started trending worldwide. Things really got crazy when the “Bodak Yellow” chart-topper held a live stream and announced a limited physical release.

Yes, you can buy multiple vinyls (the picture disc is stunning) and even a cassette of “WAP” from Cardi’s online store. Not only that, but she will sign them all individually. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that her website instantly crashed and now fans as lining up — there is a virtual waitlist — to buy their goodies. Given the excitement about Cardi’s comeback and the momentum Megan brings to the mix, “WAP” could well debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. See the announcement below.

The announcement:

