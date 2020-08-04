Robyn Teams Up With SG Lewis & Channel Tres For “Impact”

2020 is generally awful but there have been a couple of moments of respite. Like the return of Kylie Minogue and Róisín Murphy. You can now add an unexpected cameo from Robyn to the short list of good things to happen this year. The Swedish superstar features on SG Lewis’ new single “Impact” (due August 5) alongside US rapper Channel Tres. She shared a snippet of the song on her social media accounts and gave her collaborators a cute shoutout on social media to express her gratitude.

“Sam and Channel you both smashed it!” Robyn caption the cover art and pre-order link. “Crossed swords. Thank you for asking me to write a chorus for this banger, I put a piece of my heart in it.” Of course, this is the 41-year-old’s first new track since dropping Honey in 2018. That opus was the Swede’s first offering in eight years, which makes every new musical crumb a cause for celebration. Check out the announcement below.

