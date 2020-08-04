BLACKPINK Teases Mysterious New Collaboration

BLACKPINK sent shockwaves across social media yesterday (August 3) by announcing the release date of their new single. The reason for the frenzied response? Well, they are the biggest girl group in the world and their new track features a mystery artist. This is where things get really interesting. Internet detectives pegged Ariana Grande as BLACKPINK’s collaborator based on Instagram comments and shared producers. However, the rumor mill then hinted at Selena Gomez having a K-Pop moment. In any case, it’s sure to be a big name given the secrecy.

It goes without saying that the song (due August 28) is going to be huge. 2020 is already shaping up to be BLACKPINK’s breakout year in the US with a much-hyped feature on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, the addictive “Sour Candy,” and a smash hit called “How You Like That.” The latter became the group’s highest-charting non-collaboration in the US when it peaked at 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the visual broke the YouTube record for the most views within 24 hours. Check out BLACKPINK’s cryptic announcement below.

