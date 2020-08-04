Selena Gomez Teases HBO Cooking Show ‘Selena + Chef’

Selena Gomez is full of surprises. After conquering the worlds of music, acting and TV production (she helped bring 13 Reasons Why to Netflix), the 28-year-old is branching into cooking and makeup. The Rare hitmaker shared a preview of her upcoming HBO series, Selena + Chef, on social media. The concept is brilliant in its simplicity. She connects with famous chefs remotely and gets a televised cooking lesson from the comfort of her own kitchen. What could go wrong? Well, a lot if the teaser is any indication.

In other news, Selena gave us an update on her previously-announced Rare Beauty line of makeup. “I’m SO excited to finally share that [Rare Beauty] will be launching September 3rd only at [Sephora] and RareBeauty.com,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!” I’m excited for both endeavors, but I’m not ready to let go of the Rare era. There are so many good songs on the album. How about a “Vulnerable” video?

See Selena’s various updates below.

Cooking show:

Make-up line:

Are you excited for Selena’s TV show? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!