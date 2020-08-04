Selena Gomez Teases HBO Cooking Show ‘Selena + Chef’

Mike Wass | August 4, 2020 5:09 pm
CREDIT: Interscope Records
Album Review: Selena Gomez's 'Rare'
Album Review: Selena Gomez's 'Rare'
The album formerly known as 'SG2' is an eclectic, pop revelation.

Selena Gomez is full of surprises. After conquering the worlds of music, acting and TV production (she helped bring 13 Reasons Why to Netflix), the 28-year-old is branching into cooking and makeup. The Rare hitmaker shared a preview of her upcoming HBO series, Selena + Chef, on social media. The concept is brilliant in its simplicity. She connects with famous chefs remotely and gets a televised cooking lesson from the comfort of her own kitchen. What could go wrong? Well, a lot if the teaser is any indication.

In other news, Selena gave us an update on her previously-announced Rare Beauty line of makeup. “I’m SO excited to finally share that [Rare Beauty] will be launching September 3rd only at [Sephora] and RareBeauty.com,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!” I’m excited for both endeavors, but I’m not ready to let go of the Rare era. There are so many good songs on the album. How about a “Vulnerable” video?

See Selena’s various updates below.

Cooking show:

Make-up line:

Are you excited for Selena’s TV show? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!

Selena Gomez's Game-Changing 2015
60 Photos »
Tags: