Dua Lipa Announces ‘Future Nostalgia’ Remix Album Featuring Madonna & Gwen Stefani

Remember when Dua Lipa revealed that Madonna and Missy Elliott were jumping on the “Levitating” remix and Stan Twitter lost its collective mind? Well, that’s just the tip of the ice berg. The Brit fired up her social media accounts to announce a Future Nostalgia remix album featuring collaborations with the aforementioned superstars as well as Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson. “CLUB FUTURE NOSTALGIA THE REMIX ALBUM W THE BLESSED MADONNA COMING AUGUST 21ST,” she announced in caps.

Dua then gave fans some idea of the rollout. “LEVITATING AUGUST 14TH – FEATURING MISSY ELLIOTT & MADONNA,” the 24-year-old continued. “PHYSICAL FT. GWEN STEFANI REMIXED BY MARK RONSON.” What else can we expect? “ALL FUTURE NOSTALGIA TRACKS N THEN SUM REMIXED BY UR FAVES.” Of course, internet detectives were quick to scrutinize the artwork and wondered if the white horse is a reference to a possible Goldfrapp collaboration (one of the duo’s signature songs is “Ride A White Horse”). You can also see Jamiroquai’s logo on the red car. Grab a magnifying glass and have a look for yourself below.

