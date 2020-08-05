Miley Cyrus Teases New Single “Midnight Sky”

After what feels like an eternity, Miley Cyrus is (actually) coming! The pop star shared a preview of a new track on Instagram last night and it didn’t take long for Smilers to hunt down the title and even the cover art. The lead single from MC7 is called “Midnight Sky” and it has a throwback, disco vibe. And like all good floor-fillers, it’s about letting your hair down and being a little naughty. “It’s been a long time since I’ve felt this good on my own,” coos at one point over ’80s-influences synths. So far, so good.

Funnily enough, disco is the hottest trend in pop. Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware and Kylie Minogue all devoted albums to genre, while elements of it can be heard just about everywhere. It’s an interesting turn of events given that Miley was promising a rock album as recently as March. “I’ve got some music that is sounding super rock and roll and I’m just excited to share,” she told an Australian radio station. Maybe there’s a bit of everything on the opus? Get a taste of “Midnight Sky” below.

MIDNIGHT SKY pic.twitter.com/N9RrO6o5kO — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 5, 2020

🚨| HQ Snippet of @MileyCyrus’ new lead single “Midnight Sky”! pic.twitter.com/obMHPEWrwQ — Miley Cyrus Charts (@CyrusOnChart) August 5, 2020

Are you excited for Miley’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!