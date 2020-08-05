Troye Sivan’s ‘In A Dream’ EP Takes Shape With “Rager teenager!”

Troye Sivan’s In A Dream EP (due August 21) is shaping up to be something very special. After setting the contemplative, ’80s synth sound with “Take Yourself Home” and then conjuring the catchiest cheater’s anthem of 2020 (AKA “Easy”), the Aussie pop star returns with “Rager teenager!,” which is essentially an internal dialogue about missing the freedom and fearlessness of adolescence. “I just want to go wild, I just wanna fuck shit up and just ride,” he sings over OZGO’s warm and warped synths. “In your car tonight, in your bed tonight.”

That takes us to the sing-along chorus. “Hey, my lil’ rager teenager, trying to figure it out,” Troye belts. “Living a season of screaming and turning it out.” It’s happy-sad, nostalgic and wouldn’t sound out of place in the Italian disco Elio and Oliver frequent in Call Me By Your Name. The track is accompanied by a self-directed video, which finds our hero singing in the bath. It’s one of the few quarantine visuals that feels perfectly suited to the song’s message and aesthetic. Dive into “Rager teenager!” below and pre-order In A Dream here.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!