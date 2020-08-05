Toni Braxton Serves Choreography In “Dance” Video

Toni Braxton’s comeback has been one of the few good things to happen in 2020. The R&B legend resurfaced in April with an old-school soul anthem called “Do It” and then switched things up with the nu-disco bop, “Dance.” Produced by Antonio Dixon, Toni’s latest is about twirling the tears away at the nearest club. “I found out just the other day, that you were giving it away,” she begins the song in that unmistakable tone. “I found out just the other day, I ain’t tryna make you stay.”

Instead, the Grammy winner is more interested in self-care. “I don’t give a damn, I just wanna dance the love away,” Toni belts on the catchy chorus. “I don’t really care, I just wanna dance the love away.” The Mike Ho-directed video for “Dance” just arrived (August 5) and it’s a throwback to the diva’s ’90s hey day. She serves multiple looks (the oversized white suit is goals) and a little choreography. The superstar’s 10th album, Spell My Name, drops on August 28, and it’s shaping up to be a beauty. Watch “Dance” below.

