beabadoobee Drops “Sorry” As Next Single From ‘Fake It Flowers’

20-year-old beabadoobee is one of the breakout stars of 2020 thanks to “Coffee,” a stripped-back ditty Powfu transformed into “death bed (coffee for your head).” The viral success of that song raised the singer/songwriter’s profile and she built on that momentum with “Care” — the lead single from her much-anticipated debut album. Bea Kristi (her real name) now follows it up with an achingly raw track called “Sorry,” which is essentially a musical apology to a friend.

“It was actually really hard to record,” the Philippines-born, London-raised newcomer tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “My voice kept breaking at points because… it’s a very personal song to me. And it’s a hard song to sing. Not just mentally, it’s like a confession — almost apology.” The song is addressed to a friend who battled mental illness. “How you can see someone so close to you just go through a complete mental breakdown… when something’s too close to home, you kind of avoid the reality of things.”

On the strength of “Care” and “Sorry,” beabadoobee’s Fake It Flowers (due October 16) is going to be great. Check out the full tracklist below and listen the the rising star’s latest at the bottom of the post.

Bea’s Fake It Flowers tracklist:

1. Care

2. Worth It

3. Dye It Red

4. Back To Mars

5. Charlie Brown

6. Emo Song

7. Sorry

8. Further Away

9. Horen Sarrison

10. How Was Your Day?

11. Together

12. Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene

