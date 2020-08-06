Miley Cyrus Announces ‘Midnight Sky’ Release Date

Miley Cyrus got Stan Twitter humming yesterday (August 5) by sharing a snippet of a new song called “Midnight Sky.” The lead single from MC7 has a retro, disco vibe that reinvents the 27-year-old as a club queen. Like all good floor-fillers, it’s about letting your hair down and being a little naughty. “It’s been a long time since I’ve felt this good on my own,” coos at one point over throbbing ’80s synths. So when does it arrive? Miley put Smilers out of their misery this morning with another update.

“I know it feels like you’ve been waiting forever and ever… but no more,” the Bangerz queen captioned the official cover art (below). “She is finally here. My new single MIDNIGHT SKY. AUGUST 14th.” Miley even included the pre-save link. So what can we expect from her new era? Well, a little bit of everything. At one point, the pop star was talking about releasing a rock album (“I’ve got some music that is sounding super rock and roll and I’m just excited to share”), but Miley has clearly broadened her horizons since then.

