Ava Max Taps Lauv & Saweetie For “Kings & Queens” Remix

With the song going viral on TikTok and steadily building at radio, it makes complete sense for Ava Max to drop a remix of “Kings & Queens.” The rising pop star teams up with Lauv and Saweetie to give the uplifting banger a makeover. Lauv is the first collaborator to step up to the plate. “She’s the queen and I’m just lucky to get close to the throne,” he begins his verse. “I’m not worthy, I’m not worthy, but she’s taking me home.” From there, the “I Like Me Better” hitmaker just sings Ava’s praises: “She’s a goddess, I will never try to change her.”

Saweetie then adds a fiery verse after the song’s signature guitar solo. “I’m a queen, I’m a boss, I’m a brat,” the rapper spits. “Hella independent, I get this, I get that.” She continues preaching girl power as the verse progresses. “Shout out to the girls from the ‘burb to the trap,” Saweetie raps. “I don’t need a man for shit, put myself on the map.” Of course, “Kings & Queens” is featured on Ava’s much-anticipated debut album, Heaven & Hell (due September 18). Listen to the remix below.

