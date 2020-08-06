Doja Cat Is Releasing “Freak” On Streaming Services

EDIT: The post has been updated with Doja Cat’s “Freak.” Listen to the fan favorite below.

Doja Cat is one of the breakout stars of 2020 thanks to the chart-topping success of “Say So,” but fans will remember a time — not too long ago — when she was the reigning queen of SoundCloud. One of the rapper’s most beloved songs on the platform is “Freak,” which never got an official release despite racking up millions of streams. I believe the sticking point was a sample/interpolation of Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head On My Shoulder.” The issue must have been fixed because the track finally arrives on all streaming services tonight (August 7).

“Here’s a special treat!” Doja tweeted. “[‘Freak’] will be available on all streaming services tomorrow to hold you guys off while I’m working on new surprise.” If you haven’t had the pleasure of hearing the sexy bop, you’re in for a treat. “Freak like me, you want a good girl that does bad things to you,” the “Like That” hitmaker coos on the retro chorus. “You never been with no one as nasty as me, spice up your life — come get a freak.” You can check out the song on Doja’s SoundCloud below ahead of its official release.

Are you excited for the song’s official release? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!