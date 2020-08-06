Maluma Has Recorded Two Songs With Jennifer Lopez

We already knew that Maluma and Jennifer Lopez were working on “a smash,” because they told us so in a series of tantalizing Instagram posts in July. It turns out, they actually have two collaborations in the can. In Maluma’s Variety cover story, J.Lo raves about her co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me. “We knew we needed someone who authentically understood the role and wasn’t afraid to lean into the tropes that are associated with it,” she says referencing his portrayal of a pop star. “He was perfect for it.”

This is where it gets really interesting. “He has a few songs in the film, and the truth is that we had such a fun and natural chemistry that we wanted to do more after filming,” Jennifer continues. “And we have. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it.” In addition to hitting the studio with the ultimate triple threat, Maluma recently dropped “Hawái” as the lead single from his much-anticipated fifth studio album. He recorded the entire project in quarantine. Check out the dramatic, telenovela-inspired visual below.

