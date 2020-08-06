Priscilla Block’s “Just About Over You” Is #1 On iTunes

The number one song on iTunes doesn’t belong to Billie Eilish or Harry Styles. Instead, the honor goes to newcomer Priscilla Block. Who is the latest artist to turn a viral TikTok moment into chart success. While the endangered app has been responsible for dozens of pop hits, this might be the first time it has helped break a country artist. Priscilla first caught the attention of TikTok users with “Thick Thighs,” a confident anthem that preaches body positivity, and now builds on that momentum with “Just About Over You.”

“I stopped looking for your truck, every time I go somewhere,” the rising country star begins the song. “I don’t scroll through the past anymore ’cause I don’t care, I’m finally putting on the shirt I like.” Just when it looks like our heroine is about to get on with her life, Mr. Wrong resurfaces (as they so often do). “You must’ve heard I was moving on, then right out of the blue,” Priscilla belts on the chorus. “A quarter past two, I’m all about you… when I was just about, just about over you.”

What inspired the relatable track? “This is a song I’ve wanted to write for a long time,” she tells Country Now. “It’s real life. I’ve been through a time when I thought that I was over somebody and then you see them or their mom reaches out to you. Anything that sets you back a little bit. I think everyone can relate in some way.” Priscilla also opens up about reaching number one on iTunes. “I’m still crying,” she reveals. “I don’t think I’ve ever charted on iTunes, ever, so I’m feeling extremely grateful.”

