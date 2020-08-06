JoJo Teams Up With Tinashe For “Love Reggae”

JoJo is really going all out with the deluxe edition of good to know (due August 28). The “Leave (Get Out)” legend has added five new songs to the tracklist including two superstar collaborations. She announced the first yesterday (August 5) by revealing that Demi Lovato was jumping on the remix of “Lonely Hearts.” Today, the 29-year-old had another surprise for spoiled fans. JoJo is teaming up with Tinashe for a new bop called “Reggae Love,” which — as expected — sent Stan Twitter into a tailspin.

“Bad bitches link up,” the enduring hitmaker captioned the cover art. “‘Nashe SNAPPED on this and took this song to another level. Talk yo SHIT! Love u girl.” The only downside? We will have to wait until the deluxe edition is released to hear it. But if you can’t go that long without new JoJo, never fear. She is releasing a new song tonight called “What U Need.” It is the album’s next official single and the first taste of the new tracks. Check out JoJo’s exciting announcement below.

Are you excited for the collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!