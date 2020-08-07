JoJo Sizzles On Soulful Banger “What U Need”

JoJo has really been showing off this week. The 29-year-old got the party started by announcing a deluxe edition of good to know (due August 28) and then teasing two superstar collaborations — “Love Reggae” with Tinashe and “Lonely Hearts (Remix)” with Demi Lovato. She now brings a little heat to New Music Friday with “What U Need,” the first of five new songs on the repackage. “Boy I’m really down, you can call on me like pronto,” JoJo begins the song over NOVA WAV’s slinky beats. “Know you owe me one, make me wait a long time.”

While she’s clearly down for whatever, the “Leave (Get Out)” legend also has some ground rules. “Tell if you need space, ’cause I don’t do shit that way,” JoJo confesses on the pre-chorus. “You’re gonna lose me that way.” Instead, our heroine needs a little straight talk. “Tell me what you need — ’cause if it’s love, I got that.” It’s another soulful gem from an era that is brimming with sexy grooves and mindful bangers. Get ready to have “What U Need” stuck in your head for the foreseeable future and watch the Santiago Salviche-directed video below.

