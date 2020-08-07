Mariah Carey Drops Three ‘Music Box’ Remix EPs

It’s time for Mariah Carey to crack open the vault and share some more goodies as part of her ongoing #MC30 celebration. So far, Mimi has commemorated the 30th anniversary of her debut album by dropping a live EP and a bunch of remix packages. After sharing floor-fillers from her debut and Emotions, the pop icon turns her attention to 1993’s all-conquering Music Box. She blesses us with remix EPs for three classic songs this week — “Dreamlover,” “Never Forget You” (a double A-side with “Without You”) and “Anytime You Need A Friend.”

Let’s start with “Never Forget You” because it’s always been a favorite of mine and the EP is the most concise at a manageable three tracks. Mariah really goes all out with the other two, however. There are nine remixes of “Dreamlover” as well as two sought-after live recordings and a whopping 13 remixes of “Anytime You Need A Friend.” It goes without saying that too much Mimi is never enough and all three EPs are an essential addition to any self-respecting Lamb’s collection. Stream them all in full below.

“Dreamlover”:

“Anytime You Need A Friend”:

“Never Forget You”:

What’s your favorite remix? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!