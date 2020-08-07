Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Join Forces For Racy “WAP”

Well, damn! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were always going to serve something spicy, but I truly wasn’t ready for “WAP.” (Which is an acronym for something I can’t print). The rap titans turn the tables on the fellas, laying down the ground rules over Ayo & Keyz’s bouncy beats. After starting with the charming refrain “there’s some hoes in this house,” things just get raunchier. “Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes,” Cardi raps on her first verse. “This [beep] is wet, come take a dive.” And that’s probably the least eye-popping rhyme.

Megan is just as frank. “Keep out a phone just for pictures of [beep],” she spits. “Pay my tuition just to kiss me on this [beep].” You get the drift. If you’re a little taken aback by the lyrics, wait for the Colin Tilley-directed video. It’s a lavishly-staged affair that finds Cardi and Megan showcasing their flexibility in a variety of skimpy outfits. Kylie Jenner and Normani also make surprise cameos. So take a deep breath, turn down the volume if you’re in polite company and get an eyeful of “WAP” below.

