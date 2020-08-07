Kylie Minogue’s “Say Something” Video Is A Space Odyssey

After building excitement with a steady stream of stills and teasers, Kylie Minogue’s “Say Something” video arrived in the early hours of the morning (she’s on British time) and it surpasses expectations. Directed by long-time collaborator Sophie Muller, the pop icon’s latest visual is a glittery journey across the universe with a sublime disco soundtrack. There are multiple costume changes, swirling lights, a group of camouflaged dancers and that giant, golden horse that our heroine sits astride like space goddess.

So far, the Australian hitmaker’s DISCO era has been beyond repute. The lead single is both a breath of fresh air and very much on trend (it seems like everyone is doing disco in 2020), while the video is quintessential Kylie. All we need now are the remixes and a couple of live performances. The latter are not easy to pull off with social distancing, but it is possible. With another single on the way before the release of the album on November 6, this is very much the year of Kylie. Soak up “Say Something” below.

