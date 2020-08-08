Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” Is Top 5 On iTunes… In 2020

2020 is a strange, old year. And it’s only getting weirder. Jostling for the number one spot on iTunes is a 39-year-old hit by Phil Collins. Yes, after decades of dad jokes, the Genesis legend is cool again thanks to a reaction video. Two teens recorded themselves listening to “In The Air Tonight” and posted it on YouTube. Their enraptured response went viral and Phil’s ’80s classic is now being discovered by a whole new generation of music fans. And they must like what they hear, because the song is now number four on iTunes.

I’m very much here for this. “In The Air Tonight” is still a remarkably unsettling pop song with groundbreaking production and one of the best drum solos of all time. While the reaction video is the catalyst for Phil’s unexpected chart success, “In The Air Tonight” has been enjoying a revival for years. Lorde covered the song for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and the video has amassed more than 200 million views on YouTube — not back for a fuzzy clip released in 1981. Check out the reaction video and revisit the track below.

The reaction video:

Revisit a classic:

