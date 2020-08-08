Good Girl Follows Up “Thirsty” With “Don’t Talk Back”

While girl groups are still making their presence felt on the pop scene (think BLACKPINK and Little Mix), they have fallen out of fashion in R&B. A sad state of affairs that Good Girl is on a mission to correct. The quartet, which is comprised of Arielle, Bobbie, JL and Megan, has been on their grind for a few years. They recently inked a major label deal with RCA and now have access to the game’s hottest producers. The Philadelphia-based outfit made serious noise with “Thirsty” and now follows it up with another sexy bop called “Don’t Talk Back.”

What’s it all about? Well, like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” the lyrics are pretty self-explanatory. “For dinner put the p***y on the plate, right next to the steak… shit taste like crème brûlée,” is a definite highlight. Good Girl continues to lay down the law on the catchy chorus. “Bend it over and give you what you ain’t had, don’t talk back,” they sing. “Just throw it back, don’t talk back.” The racy lyrics are tempered somewhat by a cute video, which finds the ladies causing a scene at an airport. Check it out below.

