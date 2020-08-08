SHY Martin’s ‘Sad Songs’ EP Lives Up To Its Title

SHY Martin's 'Slow' The Swedish pop star strips it right back with new single 'Slow.' MORE >>

Swedish singer/songwriter SHY Martin rolled out her much-anticipated sophomore LP yesterday (August 7) and it certainly lives up to its title. Sad Songs is full of them. From the gut-wrenching “Make us never happen” to the dejected “Nobody likes moving on,” this is a stripped-back soundtrack for the brokenhearted. It’s only fitting then, that the EP’s final track (and latest single) is a bittersweet anthem about looking back on a relationship that didn’t quite work out.

“Are you happy looking back at us, when you met me?” SHY asks on the chorus. “Would you go back and tell yourself to leave it, knowing what we know?” It’s a stark reminder of the 26-year-old growth since releasing Overthinking in 2018. “After releasing my first EP, I felt like I wanted to make a more stripped down and personal collection of songs,” she explains. “The title of the EP… came from the working title of ‘Lose You Too’ and stuck with me for some reason.” You can stream SHY’s very, very good EP below and watch the visual for “Are you happy?” at the bottom of the post.

Stream the EP:

Watch SHY’s “Are you happy?” video:

What’s your favorite song on the EP? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!