Jessie Ware’s “What’s Your Pleasure?” Gets Georgia Remix

What do you get when two of the UK’s hottest dance-pop stars come together? A blistering remix for the ages. At least, that’s what happened when Jessie Ware reached out to Georgia to put her own spin on “What’s Your Pleasure?” The title track of Jessie’s sublime fourth album has been expertly recalibrated, dragging it from the ’70s soundscape of the original to the here and now. I would have argued that this is the kind of perfect pop song that shouldn’t be tinkered with, but Georgia shows it in a whole new light.

Which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. After all, she has one of the best albums of 2020 under her belt. From “About Work The Dance Floor” to “24 Hours,” Seeking Thrills is jam-packed with flawless floor-fillers. Being released just before the outbreak of COVID-19 didn’t exactly help with promotion, but the dance-pop opus is slowly being recognized for what it is — the calling card of an important pop discovery. Listen to Georgia’s dazzling overhaul of “What’s Your Pleasure?” below.

Do you love the remix? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!