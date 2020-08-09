Elliphant Bounces Back With Introspective “Had Enough”

After a four-year hiatus, Elliphant returned in July with a deeply personal song called “Uterus.” She now follows it up with an introspective pop anthem called “Had Enough,” which is essentially about taking responsibility for your own bullshit. “When I saw you, you were alone there looking heavy at the bar,” the Swedish pop star sings to herself in the opening verse. “I wouldn’t let you hold me down like this no more.” She gives herself a pep talk on the relatable chorus: “You had enough, and you don’t have to be a sucker for the sad song.”

What inspired the song? “Imagine that you walk into a shitty pub and see yourself sitting alone in the bar, miserable and drunk,” Elliphant explains in the press release. “You’ve definitely had enough, so you walk up and try to talk some sense into yourself. But it’s not the easiest thing to get through. Sometimes in life, the smoke gets so thick that you can’t see it’s actually yourself making the fire. ‘Had Enough’ is about waking up to a destructive self, facing it and making a change.”

“Had Enough” (below) and “Uterus” will both appear on the Swede’s forthcoming third album, which was produced by Mark Rankin. It’s so good to have her back.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!