Katy Perry Reveals Title Of ‘Smile’ Target Bonus Track

Katy Perry is going all out on Smile Sundays. On the first installment, the mom-to-be announced alternate album covers and new music videos. On the second, she opened up about the album’s bonus tracks. The deluxe edition of Smile comes with four additional songs — “Small Talk,” “Never Worn White,” “Daisies (Acoustic)” and “Daisies (Oliver Heldens Remix).” There’s also an added incentive to hunt down the Target edition. It comes with a previously unreleased song called “High On Your Supply.”

Given that there are still two more Sundays to go before Smile drops on August 28, expect more tantalizing tidbits in the weeks ahead. 2020 is a challenging year for everyone, but Katy has proven over and over again that it’s still possible to promote an era virtually with live performances, interviews and constant interaction with fans. To pull that off while heavily pregnant and appearing on a weekly TV show is an accomplishment that deserves a hell of a lot more recognition. Revisit “Never Worn White” below.

