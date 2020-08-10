Miley Cyrus Shows Her Teeth In “Midnight Sky” Video Teaser

Since announcing “Midnight Sky” as the lead single of MC7, Miley Cyrus has reawakened long-dormant Smilers with a steady trickle of sexy stills and video teasers. That trend continues this morning (August 10) with another, longer preview of “Midnight Sky,” which finds the pop star baring her teeth in a way that evokes the Bangerz era. The clip is accompanied by the caption: “See my lips on her mouth, everybody’s talkin’ now.” Assuming that’s a lyric from the song, we’re in for a sizzling disco-inspired banger.

Of course, this isn’t the first potential lyric Miley has shared. “I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone,” the 27-year-old captioned an earlier video teaser. She even referenced the chorus in another post. “The #MidnightSky is the road I’m taking…. head high up in the clouds,” the “Slide Away” hitmaker captioned a racy still. All in all, Miley has done everything possible to heighten excitement for her comeback. (She even texted fans). If the track lives up to the promising snippet, “Midnight Sky” could be big. See her various teasers below.

