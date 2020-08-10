Harry Styles Lands First #1 Hit With “Watermelon Sugar”

Harry Styles lands his first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Watermelon Sugar.” (I always assumed One Direction had at least one chart-topper in their discography, but the highest they reached was number two with “Best Song Ever”). It’s an incredible achievement for a number of reasons. Firstly, this is one of the few organic hits to top the charts in 2020. In fact, there has been so much manipulation going on — see Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U” and 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz” — that Billboard changed the rules.

Not only that, but “Watermelon Sugar” is the first pop/rock anthem to go number one for some time. The chart has been dominated by hip-hop and pop acts in 2020, relegating anything rock-adjacent to the sidelines. It will be interesting to see if radio programmers start switching things up in the wake of the song’s success. Lastly, “Watermelon Sugar” cements Harry’s status as a solo star. Fine Line has already delivered two top 10 hits and there could be more to come. Revisit the Song Of The Summer contender’s video below.

