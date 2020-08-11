Dua Lipa Interviews Gwen Stefani On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Dua Lipa took over hosting duties on last night’s (August 10) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and interviewed fellow pop icon Gwen Stefani. Of course, they talked about their upcoming remix of “Physical,” which is featured on the Brit’s upcoming Club Future Nostalgia remix album. Dua revealed that she’s a huge fan of the No Doubt legend and reminisced about learning to spell “bananas” from “Hollaback Girl.” The “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker also let slip that each song on the remix album will have an animated video.

What else did they talk about? Well, Dua amusingly put her foot in it by calling Blake Shelton Gwen’s husband (they’re not married) and there was an obligatory chat about quarantine. The pop stars also shared their mutual appreciation for ’80s musical Annie and talked about the fake name they use at hotels. Other topics of conversation included Gwen landing a huge country hit with “Nobody But You,” appearing on The Voice and spending time on Blake’s farm in Oklahoma. Watch the full interview below.

