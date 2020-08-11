LAUREL Embraces Synth-Pop On “Scream Drive Faster”

LAUREL first popped up on my radar in 2016 with the bleak chamber-pop of “San Fransisco.” Since then, the Brit has continued to haunt/charm (in equal measure) on her Park EP and excellent debut album, Dogviolet. Given her affinity for shadowy, stripped-back soundscapes, the 26-year-old’s latest single comes as something of a surprise. LAUREL embraces synth-pop — through a lens that is very much her own — on “Scream Drive Faster.” Produced by Chrome Sparks, this is an effortless and surprisingly easy reinvention.

“Race through the valley of the stars, run like a river through the heart,” LAUREL sings over ’80s-evoking synths. “Why can’t I feel it when I fall? Scream, drive, faster.” What prompted the change of pace? “I really loved the songs on Dogviolet, but they were very heavy,” she explains. “At one point in my life I was in a pretty dark place and it was really comforting to sing about it, but it was hard to revisit those emotions every night.” Fall in love with LAUREL 2.0 by watching her “Scream Drive Faster” visual below.

