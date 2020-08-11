Nickelback Is Releasing New Music & The Internet Has Thoughts

It’s time to let Nickelback live. The Canadian rockers get way more shit than they deserve despite minding their business and diligently making music for dads. They even have a couple of ’00s classics in their catalogue including “Photograph” and “Far Away” from 2005’s diamond-selling All The Right Reasons. I bring it up because the band is releasing new music from the 15th anniversary edition of the album on August 14. At least, that’s my best guess based on their social media posts from the last few days.

Of course, the news of a potential Nickelback comeback evoked a divisive response on Twitter. It didn’t take long for Chad Kroeger & Co. (please note their new hairstyles) to start trending. As expected, the usual haters are describing the band’s imminent release as the latest tragedy to beset 2020. However, fans are clearly excited about the news and were quick to express their support. Check out the mixed response on social media below and see Nickelback’s original announcement at the bottom of the post.

Social media’s reaction:

2020 leaving NOTHING in the chamber. https://t.co/bMhfOhljfS — Lacy Baugher (@LacyMB) August 11, 2020

WHY GOD 2020 PLEASE STOP https://t.co/6ukXpKHmir — El Oshcuro (@DaveOshry) August 11, 2020

Yeah. Sure. Of course. It's 2020. The pandemic. Crashing economy. Karens. Murder wasps. Zombie cicadas. Record hot temperatures. Anti-science people. Q anon. Sure, why not. https://t.co/MqcDiyY2qT — Steve's OKC Central (@stevelackmeyer) August 10, 2020

Reminder that you people only hate Nickelback because it's trendy and that they make bangers. This album is gonna slap. https://t.co/3tNFQyTrtT — Anish Patel (@apizzle1593) August 10, 2020

Nickelback is singlehandedly coming to save 2020 https://t.co/ae0rZG678T — Al (@alyssadurbin) August 10, 2020

"Guys, trust me, 2020 is such a horror show, people are gonna hear the new record and be like, 'Eh, it's not that bad.'" https://t.co/FZe7i6uDpC — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 11, 2020

You don’t have to do this — Natalie (@jbfan911) August 11, 2020

Nickelback’s post:

