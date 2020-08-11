Holly Humberstone’s hot streak continues with “Drop Dead.” The UK singer/songwriter, who ranks as one of 2020’s most promising new artists, has already released three great songs in a row with “Deep End,” “Falling Asleep At The Wheel” and “Overkill.” She now makes it four. “Did you come around here just to start a fight? Drop dead,” the 20-year-old begins her new single. “I let you do what you want with my heart and I drop dead.” It’s a fairly dramatic start to a pop song, but it sets the tone for what’s to come.

“One time just ain’t enough, I take you back — I call your bluff,” Holly sings on the catchy chorus. “Why don’t you put a bullet to my head? My ride or die, I’ll take your love and tell myself it’s good enough.” What inspired the song? “I wrote ‘Drop Dead’ about a troubled and manipulative relationship that despite how bad it is, you can’t get out, because love can often be blinding,” she explains in the press release. The newcomer’s debut EP, Falling Asleep At The Wheel (pre-order here) drops on August 14. Dive into “Drop Dead” below.

