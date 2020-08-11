Elvis is well-known for being the king of rock and roll, but whatever happened to the rest of his family? Elvis only had one child, a girl named Lisa Marie. After he passed, Priscilla assumed full custody of their daughter. Lisa went on to also have a music career and four children, one of whom grew up to look eerily similar to Elvis. You won’t believe that a Presley used to date a Kardashian, or how a devasted Priscilla saved Graceland. Read on for more surprising facts about Elvis Presley’s family.

Priscilla Was Only 14 When She Met Elvis

While it’s no surprise that Priscilla was younger than Elvis when they wed, you may be shocked to hear that she was only 14 when they met. The young teen somehow found her way into a party where the budding rocker became spellbound by her.

Under the guidance of Priscilla’s parents, the two dated until Elvis departed from Germany to continue his career in the US. Priscilla eventually moved to Tennessee and stayed with Elvis’ parents while she finished high school.