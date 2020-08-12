BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Are Releasing A Collaboration

After weeks of cryptic teasers and fan speculation, BLACKPINK has confirmed that Selena Gomez is the featured collaborator on their upcoming collaboration. The still-untitled bop drops on August 28 and is destined to be a huge smash. (Anything is possible if Blinks and Selenators work together). “So, SO excited to announce [BLACKPINK] and I have a new song coming out August 28th,” Selena wrote on Instagram. “You can pre-save it here.” Hopefully, we will get the song title and cover art in the coming days.

It will be interesting to see if this collaboration can beat the number 33 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 of BLACKPINK’s last two singles — “Sour Candy,” their much-hyped collaboration with Lady Gaga, and “How You Like That.” The latter became shot straight to number one on US iTunes, while its video broke the YouTube record for the most views within 24 hours. The bar is high, but this could be even bigger. See Selena’s announcement below.

