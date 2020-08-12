The Rise & Rise Of BLACKPINK: A Gallery

After conquering Asia, BLACKPINK set their sights on America in 2020. The K-Pop queens kicked off the year by landing a feature on Lady Gaga’s “Sour Candy” and were rewarded with their biggest US hit when the banger peaked at number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. The quartet then proved that they didn’t need superstar assistance when “How You Like That” dropped in June and peaked at exactly the same position. BLACKPINK underlined their huge (and increasing) popularity when the song soared to #1 on iTunes and the visual set a new YouTube record.

The global hitmakers will kick their US campaign up a notch when their still-untitled collaboration with Selena Gomez drops on August 28. The song will be promoted with a video and full radio campaign, which could result in BLACKPINK earning a well-deserved top 10 hit. They already have impressive sales and streaming numbers, radio airplay is the missing link and it looks like that will be rectified this time around. To celebrate their imminent domination, I’ve rounded up 20 of the girl group’s cutest pics up top.

What’s your favorite look? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!