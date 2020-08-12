Starrah Launches Artist Project With “How It Goes”

Even if you don’t know the name Starrah yet, chances are you have bopped along to one of the songs she wrote. Yes, the mastermind behind Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” Rihanna’s “Needed Me,” Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage Remix” and many, many more, is finally ready to launch her artist project. And she comes out swinging with “How It Goes.” Produced by June Nawakii, this is a short, sweet and extremely addictive bop about coming to terms with a dysfunctional relationship.

“Promises are only made to be broken, I’ll never close that door — leave it open,” Starrah promises on the pre-chorus. “Maybe one day I can trust what you say and you’ll make things all right.” However, until then, she is laying down some ground rules. “Don’t tell me you love me when you don’t, don’t tell me you showing up when you won’t,” ASCAP’s Songwriter Of The year sings. “Whoa whoa whoa, don’t you know, know, know how it go, go, goes with that.” The hooks, repetition and phrasing are signature Starrah. Coming in at less than two minutes, “How It Goes” definitely leaves you wanting more. Listen below.

