FLETCHER Rolls Out “If I Hated You” From ‘The S(ex) Tapes’

FLETCHER is really showing off in 2020. The breakout star kicked the year off by releasing a slinky bop called “Forever,” and then upped the ante with “Bitter.” She now makes it three perfect pop songs in a row with “If I Hated You.” Produced by Malay, this is a breakup anthem with a twist — namely, our heroine isn’t sure that she made the right call. “You know I dream about, getting back together in the future,” Cari (her real name) coos over sleek synths. “I hope that you don’t find someone that touches you the way that I do.”

The 26-year-old continues to bare her heart on the chorus. “My bedtime is the darkest, that’s when I’m brokenhearted,” she sings. “The nighttime is the hardest, it’d be easy if I hated you.” The relatable and relentlessly catchy track will feature on FLETCHER’s just-announced The S(ex) Tapes, which is a collection of singles that will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Listen to Cari’s latest very, very good track below and peep the tracklist of her upcoming EP at the bottom of the post.

“If I Hated You”:

FLETCHER announces The S(ex) Tapes:

