Katy Perry Teases Blockbuster “Smile” Video

Mike Wass | August 12, 2020 3:33 pm
CREDIT: Capitol Records
Katy Reveals 'Smile' Tracklist
Katy Perry has unveiled the tracklist of 'Smile' in a typically wacky way.

The circus is coming to town! Katy Perry will unveil her “Smile” visual tomorrow (August 13) and it’s shaping up to be a blockbuster if the teasers are any indication. “Here’s a reason to SMILE,” the pop icon captioned a series of stills. “Before it’s available everywhere, I’ll be giving u an exclusive FIRST LooK of my new video for #Smile only on my [Facebook] page tomorrow at 8 am PT / 11 am ET.” One image shows Katy in full sad clown makeup, while the others hint at the visual having an animated element.

“Smile” (the song) is such a grower, so it would be nice if the clip goes viral and brings it to more ears. In other Katy news, the mom-to-be has been spilling all kinds of tea in her ‘Smile Sundays’ livestreams — revealing alternate cover art, updates on videos and bonus tracks. All in all, the 35-year-old has done an impeccable job of promoting an album given the limitations imposed by the global pandemic. Get a taste for Katy’s next viral moment below.

