Dua Lipa Teases “Levitating (Remix)” Video Featuring Madonna

The first taste of Dua Lipa’s Club Future Nostalgia remix album arrives tomorrow (August 13) and it’s shaping up to be an iconic pop moment. Of course, the Brit is teaming up with Madonna and Missy Elliott for a remix of “Levitating” — and, apparently, going all out with a blockbuster video. Dua shared a brief preview on her social media accounts this afternoon and it finds her laying in a bed of flowers and standing in a field. There’s no sign of Madonna or Missy yet, but Stan Twitter will revolt if they’re not in the mix somewhere. The clip premieres at 9am PT.

“The last few months have been surreal,” the 24-year-old says of her remix album. “During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become Club Future Nostalgia. We invited some friends and legends to join in on the fun with us. Absolute queens Missy Elliot and Madonna joined me for an epic remix of ‘Levitating,’ and my dream girl Gwen Stefani and the supreme Mark Ronson teamed up to take ‘Physical’ to the next level.” See the preview below.

