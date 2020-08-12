Future Islands Announces 6th LP ‘As Long As You Are’

The return of Future Islands stands out as one of the few good things to happen in 2020. The beloved synth-pop band will release their sixth album, As Long As You Are, on October 9 (pre-order it here). It includes the swoon-worthy “For Sure,” which dropped in July, and a new track called “Thrill.” The latter is a mournful tune with a deep undercurrent of emotion. “Nobody gonna pick me up, I’m falling down and I’m 5th Sreet bound,” Samuel T. Herring croons. “Now nobody wanna fill me up, I’ve fallen down.”

That takes us to the chorus. “Seen it on the news, looked like me and you,” he sings in that unmistakable baritone. “Did they hear me calling?” It’s another brilliant track from a record that promises to be one of the year’s best. To celebrate the release of As Long As You Are, Future Islands is live-streaming a show from Baltimore on October 9. You can buy tickets here. Check out the full tracklist below and watch Sam work his magic in the raw and affecting “Thrill” visual at the bottom of the post.

Future Islands’ As Long As You Are tracklist:

1. Glada

2. For Sure

3. Born In A War

4. I Knew You

5. City’s Face

6. Waking

7. The Painter

8. Plastic Beach

9. Moonlight

10. Thrill

11. Hit The Coast

