Silver Sphere’s Breakout Year Continues With ‘handle me’

Intergalactic pop star Silver Sphere, who hails from a planet called The Silversphere (just go with it), made her major-label debut earlier this year with a dreamy breakup anthem called “crowd.” The 20-year-old now follows it up with another song about the end of a relationship. Only this time around, she’s defiant instead of miserable. “handle me” is the music equivalent of letting someone have it in a text and pressing send. “When we met I was dumb, I didn’t see the red flags,” the breakout star begins. “Blaming exes like they’re the reason you’re acting like that.”

Silver Sphere speaks her truth on the chorus. “Should’ve appreciated me and the way I walk in a room confidently,” she sings over spacey synths. “Used to let you hold me back, but… it’s your loss if you can’t handle me.” It’s raw, relatable and very, very catchy. “handle me” is the second single from the newcomer’s all my boyfriends EP, which is due in the fall. Watch the visual for Silver Sphere’s latest bop below and learn her otherworldly backstory here.

