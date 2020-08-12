This Is Why Ozzy’s Oldest Daughter Aimée Wasn’t On ‘The Osbournes’

Ever since the ’60s, people have loved to watch the eccentric frontman of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne. He’s so entertaining to observe that he’s become a television personality along with the rest of his immediate family. Well, all but one family member: Ozzy and Sharon’s firstborn, Aimée. When The Osbournes aired on MTV, Aimée was not present, causing many to be unaware that the rock couple had a third child. With all of the attention that Jack and Kelly have received from the show, you may wonder how Aimée feels. Read on to find out why she’s glad she stayed out of it.

Meet Aimée Osbourne

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Aimée Osbourne is a musician and the eldest child of rockstar Ozzy Osbourne. Though you may not recognize her, it isn’t hard to tell at first glance who her parents are. She has a striking resemblance to both Sharon and Ozzy, and an eclectic yet classy style to boot.

Like Ozzy, Aimée is the lead vocalist of a band, though hers isn’t heavy metal. Instead, she creates synth-pop, a type of new wave music named after the prominent synthesizer instrument. The name of Aimée’s group is her initials, ARO, and has been described as “eerily beautiful.”