Dua Lipa x Madonna x Missy Elliott’s “Levitating” Remix Is Here

Welcome to Club Future Nostalgia! Dua Lipa rolls out the star-studded overhaul of “Levitating” as the first single from her remix album and it’s every bit as disco-fabulous as hoped. [Producer] The Blessed Madonna tinkers with the tempo, but the essence of the track is intact. Dua kicks things off before passing the mic to Madonna. “Come and learn the truth from me, I feel it in our energy,” the Queen of Pop begins the second verse. “I see us written in the stars.” She then joins the Brit for the chorus.

Missy Elliott surfaces later in the song with a sassy verse of her own. “If you wanna dance then show me all your bands, ’cause tonight I might give you that chance,” the rap legend spits. “He lookin’ at me like ‘Ooh,’ suck my breasts like Betty Boop.” All in all, it’s a tantalizing concoction that might just land Madonna another big hit. What was it like working with the pop icon? “[She] has been an artist that I’ve listened to my whole life,” Dua tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

“And I think just, I guess her career trajectory as well has been something so inspirational and the momentum that she’s kept and the way that she’s grown with her music,” she continues. “And I’ve always found that really, really inspiring and to get to work with the diva herself.” The video for “Levitating” drops tomorrow (August 14). Get ready for a spiritual experience and play the song below.

