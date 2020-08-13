Katy Perry Unveils Adorable, Circus-Themed “Smile” Video

Step right up! Katy Perry’s adorable “Smile” video is here and it’s a wild, feel-good circus adventure. The clip begins with our heroine whipping up a cream pie in the kitchen. (She is pregnant). However, the 35-year-old is soon drawn to a video game in another room. Katy decides to have a go and soon loses herself in wacky world of big-top challenges including being blasted from a canon and riding a giant rubber chicken. This animated oasis soon blurs with reality and the pop star rocks a selection of clown-tastic outfits.

Like all Katy videos, it is exceedingly cute and endlessly inventive. The visual also gives the song a new lease of life and will be lodged in your brain all over again. Of course, the enduring hitmaker’s Smile album is now only a couple of weeks away. There are still a couple of Smile Sundays (her weekly livestream) to go, so expect more goodies in the lead up to August 28. The “Smile” video is currently a Facebook exclusive, which means you have to watch it here for the time being. It’s well worth the detour!

