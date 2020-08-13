Sasha Sloan Drops Delightfully Dark “Lie” Video

Sasha Sloan rolled out “Lie” as the lead single from her much-anticipated debut album, Only Child, last week and surprised many with its semi-upbeat tone. (Her social media handle is Sad Girl Sloan). However, it’s a musical bait-and-switch of sorts. The production is breezy, but the lyrical content is as bleak as ever. For the video, the 25-year-old goes even darker — descending into online nihilism by cat-fishing fellow broken people on internet chatrooms. It’s creepy and poignant in equal measure, which is the whole point.

“I actually wrote my own treatment,” Sasha said of the visual in our recent interview. “It’s kind of about cat-fishing. Did you watch that show? So when you’re in a relationship that’s dying and you don’t feel good about yourself, you go online and pretend to be someone else. It’s also a social commentary on our world right now.” The singer/songwriter wants viewers to be challenged. “With my videos, I’m trying to make them say something and also make you feel a little uncomfortable.” Mission accomplished. Watch Sasha’s “Lie” video below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!