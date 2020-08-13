Ciara & Ester Dean Celebrate Black Women On “Rooted”

Ciara has taken a well-earned break while pregnant with her third child, but she still managed to record a banger called “Rooted.” A collaboration with Ester Dean, the track is essentially a love letter to black women. “All my songs come with melanin, got the heart, got the soul like Harriet,” CiCi preaches in the opening verse over Stargate’s slick production. “A queen since she born, that was evident.” That takes us to the rousing chorus. “Young girl stay rooted, I done plant my seeds now I’m rooted,” she sings. “Brown skin poppin’, I’m rooted.”

What inspired the song? “I am blessed to be able to carry seeds of new life into this world,” Ciara explains in the press release. “The foundation of love for my family and the pride for my culture has made me feel rooted in my life, and nothing can knock me down. I am also reminded through my trials and triumphs, everything I need to survive and thrive is rooted in me. Gender nor color of your skin can limit how far you will go in life.” A portion of the proceeds from “Rooted” goes to Grantmakers For Girls Of Color. Watch the epic visual below.

