Dolly Parton Announces ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ LP Feat. Miley Cyrus & More

If anyone can spread a little cheer over this godforsaken year, it is national treasure Dolly Parton. The country superstar is releasing a festive album called A Holly Dolly Christmas on October 2. It is comprised of classic carols and new songs. “I am so excited to announce my new Christmas album A Holly Dolly Christmas,” she reveals in the press release. “I have recorded several Christmas classics like ‘Holly Jolly Christmas,’ as well as some new material that I hope might become Christmas classics.”

Here’s where it gets really interesting. “I’ve recorded five duets with five very special artists,” Dolly elaborates. “I figured since everybody probably wouldn’t get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer. So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I’ve ever done.”

Who did the living legend collaborate with? Well, Michael Bublé joins her for lead single “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas,” while Miley Cyrus teams up with her godmother for “Christmas Is.” Other guests include Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon (?!). You can check out the full tracklist below and see Dolly’s announcement at the bottom of the post. Make sure you pre-order A Holly Dolly Christmas here.

See the A Holly Dolly Christmas tracklist:

1. Holly Jolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

2. Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) – Dolly Parton

3. Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas – Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé

4. Christmas On The Square – Dolly Parton

5. Circle Of Love – Dolly Parton

6. All I Want For Christmas Is You – Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon

7. Comin’ Home For Christmas – Dolly Parton

8. Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Dolly Parton

9. Pretty Paper – Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson

10. Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Dolly Parton

11. You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) – Dolly Parton

12. Mary, Did You Know? – Dolly Parton

Are you excited for the album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!