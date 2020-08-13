Keke Palmer Announces ‘Virgo Tendencies: Part 1’ EP

Keke Palmer is releasing a new EP called Virgo Tendencies: Part 1 later this month (she hasn’t specified the exact date yet). The singer/actress, who was a massive child star thanks to Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP, has been chipping away at a music career since at least 2007 when she dropped her debut album. That opus, So Uncool, had more than its fair share of bops — justice for “Footwurkin'” — but it didn’t perform as well as expected and Keke spent the next few years dropping mixtapes and stand-alone singles.

The 26-year-old signed with Island Records in 2016 and released a well-received EP called Lauren, which included gems like “Doubtful” and “Got Me Fucked Up.” After that, Keke decided to go indie and the songs have continued to flow. Virgo Tendencies: Part 1 includes previous singles “Twerk N Flirt,” “Sticky,” “Thick” and “Snack” as well as new songs like “Dreamcatcher” and the amazingly-titled “Let’s Have A Keke.” See the hitmaker’s announcement below and check out her “Snack” video at the bottom of the post.

The EP announcement:

