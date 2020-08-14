Mariah Carey Drops Four ‘Daydream’-Era Remix EPs

Mariah Carey’s weekly dispatch of goodies in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her debut album has been one of the few good things about 2020. So far, Lambs have been treated with a flawless live EP and then a series of remix EPs for each of Mimi’s first three albums. This week, Daydream has its moment to shine. The pop icon has graciously rolled out remix EPs for “Fantasy,” “Always Be My Baby,” “One Sweet Day” and “Underneath The Stars.” As usual, they are comprised of rarities, unreleased material and live performances.

Given the disco-tastic nature of the song, “Fantasy” is the most extensive package. There are 11 tracks including Puffy, Bad Boy and Ol’ Dirty Bastard mixes and a live performance from a 1995 concert at Madison Square Garden. That event also provides live renditions for the “Always Be My Baby” and “One Sweet Day” EPs. The briefest tracklist belongs to Mimi’s “Underneath The Stars” EP. It is simply comprised of the Drifting Remix (with and without the rap) and an a cappella version. Stream all of Mariah’s Daydream era EPs below.

“Fantasy”:

“Always Be My Baby”:

“One Sweet Day”:

“Underneath The Stars”:

